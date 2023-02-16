Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski’s former team-mate Panagiotis Louka has claimed the Swede at first was not an admirer of Harry Kane, but now has much more respect for the Spurs striker.

Kane recently became the all-time record goalscorer for Tottenham and has been considered a vital part of the Spurs team for more than half-a-decade.

Louka was part of the academy of Italian club Atalanta with Kulusevski, both joining in 2016 and leaving in 2020, the Swede first to Juventus before ultimately going to Tottenham.

Kulusevski’s former team-mate, who now plays for Cypriot second-division side Krasava Ypsonas, thinks Tottenham have it in them to turn around the round of 16 Champions League tie against AC Milan and feels that the Spurs winger might contribute with a goal or an assist in the second leg.

Louka revealed that as a youth in the Atalanta academy, Kulusevski did not rave about Kane but has now turned around and thinks the Tottenham striker a quality player.

Speaking to Sky Italia, Louka said: “The match against the Rossoneri was a difficult one but they can turn it around in the return leg.

“It’s only 1-0 and they’ll play at home next time.

“Maybe Dejan will score or he will assist.

“He likes to play one-two in close quarters and now he’s perfectly matched with Kane.

“Harry has always been my idol but as a kid Kulusevski didn’t appreciate him.

“Now that he’s training with him at Tottenham though, he’s changed his mind and thinks he is very strong.

“The two of them with [Heung-Min] Son form a dream trio.”

Of the five assists Kulusevski has in the Premier League this season, three have been for Kane and he will be hoping their link-up helps Tottenham come back against AC Milan.