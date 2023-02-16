Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden is of the view that Paul Warne is a superb motivator and admits he is happy that the manager is in charge at Derby County.

Warne left Rotherham United to take over as manager of Derby County, and he has overseen a turnaround in form for the Rams since his arrival.

Derby are in fifth place in the League One table and have suffered only one defeat in their last 17 league matches.

Warne’s side will welcome Holden’s Charlton Athletic at the weekend and the Addicks boss has praised Warne for the work he has done with the Rams so far this season.

Holden stressed that the Derby County boss is very good at getting the best out of his players and hailed Warne as a brilliant motivator.

The Charlton boss believes Warne understands his players very well and stressed that he is an incredible human being.

“Warney is a fantastic guy”, Holden told the South London Press.

“I’m really pleased to see him get such a big job.

“He’s made the most of it up until now.

“I know some players there that I’ve worked with previously.

“I’ve spoken to them, not in recent times since I took this job but when Paul first went in.

“He’s a huge motivator.

“You can see the type of character and personality type he is, I can resonate with the way that he works.

“He’s very switched on and gets to understand the players.

“He’s a brilliant motivator and pulls on the strings of those playing.

“Whatever club he works for he gets the most from every individual – that’s arguably one of the biggest things in management and what we’re all striving to achieve.

“He’s done a phenomenal job up until now.”

Both sides met in August for the last time this season and Charlton Athletic came out 1-0 winners over Derby County at The Valley.