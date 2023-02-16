Leeds United interim manager Michael Skubala is of the opinion that Luke Ayling is a legend at the club and has hailed him as a great leader in the dressing room.

Ayling joined Leeds in the summer of 2016 and has made 237 outings for the club while helping the Whites earn promotion to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

The 31-year-old right-back’s contract was set to end in the summer of 2023, but Leeds have triggered an extension in the contract to keep him until June 2024.

Skubala hailed Ayling as an incredible leader and stressed the importance of having an experienced player like him who can guide the young players in the dressing room.

The Leeds interim boss also added that the right-back has become a legend at the club and stressed that Ayling was incredible in the last two games against Manchester United.

“All the players are important but Luke is a great person”, Skubala said at a press conference.

“He’s very professional, a great leader and a bit of a legend at the club.

“It’s an important moment.

“He was brilliant in the two games against Manchester United.

“I think it’s important you have good leaders that support young players and do things the right way.

“Luke is one of them.”

Leeds will take on relegation rivals Everton at the weekend and Ayling will be determined to help the Whites earn their first league win since November.