The agent of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur linked Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has insisted that the player is focused on bringing success to Napoli this season for the moment.

The Serie A giants signed the Georgian for €10m last summer and he has been a massive hit in Italy in the ongoing campaign.

The 22-year-old winger has eleven goals and 14 assists in all competitions and has been a big part of Napoli being the runaway leaders in Serie A this season.

His performances have led to rumours of a move to the Premier League, where Newcastle and Tottenham are believed to be interested in snapping him up in the summer.

But a transfer is the last thing on his mind at the moment as his agent, Mamuka Jugheli, claimed that Kvaratskhelia is completely focused on winning Serie A for Napoli and doing well in the Champions League.

He told Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24.it: “There is a lot of interest from other clubs, but Kvara is not thinking about any other club.

“He is only thinking about winning the Scudetto and Napoli’s matches in the Champions League.

“He will take care of bringing happiness to the Neapolitans.”

Jugheli also indicated that a transfer could mean leaving Italy as the player does not see himself playing for any other club in Italy apart from Napoli.

“He loves Naples.

“He loves being there. He told me that in terms of football in Italy, he only sees himself playing for Napoli.

“He will not play for any other Italian club apart from Napoli.

“He feels at home in Naples.”