Sean Dyche has stated that he is aware of the difficulty of the Everton job and stressed that he is focused on helping the Toffees gain points in the upcoming games.

Everton appointed the former Burnley boss as their manager after sacking Frank Lampard in January due to a series of poor results.

The Toffees are in 18th place in the league table and Dyche has a tough task on his hands to keep Everton up in the Premier League.

Dyche stated that he understands the difficulty of the task and stressed that he took Everton’s managerial role knowing how tough the job is.

The Toffees boss added that he is trying to create a system that will help his side going forward and insisted that he is focused on helping Everton get points to escape the relegation threat.

“I came in here with open eyes, I know the squad, I know the situation”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“It’s a difficult job, I’m not going to mask that.

“I’m trying to align a system that is better going forwards.

“That takes time.

“I’m aware of all that.

“The main focus at the moment is to fast-track the team to getting points and the fans playing their part as they already have done.”

Everton will welcome 17th-placed Leeds United, who are one point ahead of them in the league table, to Goodison Park on Saturday.