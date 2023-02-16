Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has insisted that his team will grind out the match if they have to, in order to ensure the three points against Bristol City this weekend.

Bristol City have won three of their last four Championship games and they will be looking to slow down Sunderland’s momentum this weekend at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland themselves have an identical record to Bristol City in the last four matches but their results have seen the Black Cats leap into the playoff places.

Mowbray anticipates a tough game against Bristol City and stressed that his team will see out the game in whatever way they can to get the win at the Stadium of Light.

“It is down to us to find the answers to win at home against a team who will make it difficult but we are confident”, Mowbray said in a press conference ahead of the Bristol City game.

“If we have to grind it out then we will.”

The Sunderland manager admitted that getting the playoffs is part of the conversation in the Black Cats dressing room and he thinks all they can do is keep getting points, starting with Bristol City next.

“At this moment it does get mentioned”, Mowbray added.

“Let’s keep getting points, pushing on and enjoying it.

“They do know that every game is different for us.

“Hopefully, we have a really good game against Bristol City, it is a dangerous game and one we have to be mindful of.”

As part of their run, Sunderland have conceded only once in the last four matches and they will be hoping to be just as defensively resolute against Bristol City.