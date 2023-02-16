Michael Beale has insisted that he is excited about the prospect of working with Rangers winger Tom Lawrence but admitted that there is still no definite timeline for his return from injury.

Rangers signed the Welshman on a free transfer from Derby County last summer but he suffered a serious knee injury after just nine appearances for the club earlier in the season.

Lawrence has been rehabilitating away from the rest of the squad and is expected to return to action before the end of the season.

Beale is aware of the quality of the former Manchester United academy product and the talent he has to make an impact for Rangers.

The Rangers boss is excited about getting him back in the group once he returns to full fitness.

He admitted that the winger could be back in training in a few weeks’ time but stressed that there are still no guarantees over when he will be ready to play again.

Beale said in a press conference: “Lawrence is a player I have been impressed with in the past.

“Unfortunately, he suffered a long-term injury and he is someone I am really excited to work on when he returns.

“We are hopeful he returns to training in a few weeks.

“There is no exact timeline on this one.”

Lawrence did score three times before suffering the knee injury and will be looking to impress Beale once he is back.