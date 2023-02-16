Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has compared Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, calling them both experts in making the opposition uncomfortable.

Kvaratskhelia arrived at Napoli in the summer and has been a sensation this season, playing a key part in helping the Azzurri achieve a commanding advantage at the top of the Serie A table.

Salah has won a slate of trophies with Liverpool, but has been criticised recently for his performances, amid a disappointing season for the Reds.

Spalletti complemented Kvaratskhelia for his ability with the ball at his feet which makes the job of opposition defenders difficult.

The Napoli boss drew a similarity with the Georgian star and Salah, of being good in tight spaces while also praising the Liverpool star for his finishing.

Asked about Kvaratskhelia, Spalletti was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “He really is one who has a feel for dribbling, for caressing the ball, for making those feints that are so difficult to defend against.

“Mo Salah is one of those who has this quality in the tight spaces and his finishing is so precise, that he doesn’t feel the pressure.

“You can see that he is a quiet boy: he will have a great future.”

Kvaratskhelia’s performances have seen him linked with the Premier League, but for the moment he will be looking to help Napoli to the Serie A title as well as help them advance in the Champions League.