Queens Park Rangers manager Neil Critchley is facing a fight to save his job at Loftus Road following a harrowing run of form, according to talkSPORT.

Critchley took charge of the club in December when Michael Beale left the London outfit to travel to the north of the border and become Rangers manager.

However, the 44-year-old has struggled to get a tune out of the side since becoming the QPR boss and their form has been poor.

He has won just one of his eleven games in charge of QPR and they are sitting 17th in the Championship standings on 39 points.

Serious questions are now being raised about Critchley and his ability to get the team out of their current rut.

The QPR board may be considering making a change.

Critchley is now fighting for his future at the club due to his team’s struggles to win games under him.

QPR have a trip to the Riverside on Saturday when they will be taking on Michael Carrick’s in-form Middlesbrough side, who are third in the table.

It remains to be seen whether Critchley gets the opportunity to manage that game this weekend.