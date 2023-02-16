Simon Jordan has conceded that he made a mistake in questioning Middlesbrough’s judgement in bringing in Michael Carrick.

Carrick took charge of the Boro team in October following a poor run of form that saw Chris Wilder sacked as their manager.

The former Manchester United midfielder had no experience in management before arriving at the Riverside and many questioned the club’s reasoning in going for a rookie manager when it seemed they would be fighting to stay alive in the Championship.

Jordan was one of the detractors who ridiculed Boro’s decision but Carrick has been nothing short of brilliant since taking charge of the club.

He has taken Middlesbrough to third in the league table and they are genuine contenders for promotion to the Premier League.

And Jordan admitted that he might have been too early to criticise the club’s decision to move for Carrick as he has definitely got the team clicking and playing well.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Oops might have got this one wrong.

“Fair play to Carrick … currently got them flying.”

Boro beat second-place Sheffield United 3-1 at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night to further burnish their promotion credentials.