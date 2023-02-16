Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that Edouard Michut was left out of the squad for the Queens Park Rangers game to help him better prepare for Bristol City.

Michut was not in the squad as Sunderland ran out 3-0 winners against Queens Park Rangers earlier in the week in the Championship.

The on-loan star had played the previous six games in the Championship while he also started all three of Sunderland’s FA Cup games.

Mowbray has now given out the reason for Michut’s omission against Queens Park Rangers, stressing that he wanted to give the midfielder a rest and did not want to subject him to three games in a week.

The Sunderland boss instead told the Paris Saint-Germain youngster to relax and start preparations for the game against Bristol City this weekend.

“We just left him at home to give him a rest”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo about Michut.

“He’s coming into a league he’s never played in, he’s never played three games in a week in his life I don’t think.

“I think he’s played four games in ten games now.

“Rather than him doing all the travelling, we just told him to stay, relax, and get ready for Saturday.”

The victory against the Hoops has sent Sunderland into the playoff places and time will tell if Michut proves to benefit from the rest against Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City.