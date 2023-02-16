Former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton is certain that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will bid a big number for Manchester United as he really wants to own his boyhood club.

The Glazer family put the club for sale towards the end of last year and Ratcliffe came out in the open with his interest in buying Manchester United from the unpopular Americans.

The British billionaire is a boyhood Manchester United fan and already owns two clubs in Lausanne and Nice through his company INEOS.

He is expected to face serious competition from Qatari investors who have links with the country’s royal family and initial bids are set to be tabled for Manchester United on Friday.

The involvement of Qatar has led to suggestions that Ratcliffe could now be the dark horse in the race but Broughton is certain that his compatriot will go in with a big number as his bid.

He indicated that Ratcliffe is desperate to own his boyhood club after failing to buy Chelsea last year.

Broughton told the Associated Press: “Jim wants it.

“He’s prepared to pay properly for it.

“My surmise would be he’s willing to come up with a big number.

“Personally, I would guess he’d be at the £4bn to £5bn level.”

The Raine Group, who have been charged with overseeing the sale of Manchester United, are keen to complete the takeover deal by April.