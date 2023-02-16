Hearts forward Yutaro Oda has revealed that Celtic stars Yuki Kobayashi, Reo Hatate and Tomoki Iwata have helped him settle down in Scotland and taught him a lot about the country.

Oda is on the list of ever-growing Japanese players who have made Scotland their home, the Hearts new boy arriving from Vissel Kobe in January.

Still new to the Scottish scene, Oda is being assisted by his countrymen, who he reveals have travelled from Glasgow to Edinburgh to accompany him to Japanese restaurants.

Their help has been useful, the 21-year-old insists, helping him learn a lot about the country as a whole.

Oda also took time to stress the need for him to understand English before he can comprehend the Scottish accent.

“Kobayashi played with me since we were in junior high school so I know him”, Oda told the Edinburgh Evening News.

“They all came to Edinburgh and we went to a Japanese restaurant.

“They are senior to me so they taught me a lot of things about Scotland.

“I feel people are speaking English so fast.

“I can’t understand.

“The Scottish accent is so strong but first of all I have to understand what English is.”

Oda has so far featured in three Scottish Premiership matches and one cup game for Hearts so far, though he is yet to open his goalscoring account for the club.