Leeds United caretaker boss Michael Skubala has admitted that he does not want to rush back Liam Cooper and Marc Roca against Everton if they are not ready.

The Whites continue to remain without a permanent manager with Skubala still in charge of the club amidst the club’s difficulties in appointing someone.

Leeds have a big game lined up against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday and they are being forced to deal with injuries to several of their top players.

Skubala revealed that Pascal Struijk is back in training after recovering from his concussion but admitted that there are still question marks over the fitness of Cooper and Roca.

He claimed that they could be back for the game against Everton but stressed that if they are not completely ready the duo will not be rushed back.

The Leeds caretaker manager said in a press conference: “We’ve still got the long-term ones that we’re trying to work hard on to get back fit.

“We’ve got Pascal back in training after he had the concussion.

“Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are touch and go, not far.

“So we could see them maybe on Saturday, but we don’t really take any risks with any players and I definitely don’t want to take any risks with any players in this moment”

Leeds are 17th in the Premier League table and are without a win in eight league games since November.