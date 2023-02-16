Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that no approach has been made regarding the takeover of the club by Iranian-American businessman Jahm Najafi, with the owners having no intention to sell, according to the BBC.

Reports emerged about a possible takeover of the London-based club with Najafi being linked with interest.

Najafi has been claimed to be working with a consortium of investors in order to table a bid that is believed to be in the range of £3.1bn.

An offer to Tottenham owner Joe Lewis and chairman Daniel Levy was weeks away, though the club on their part have now confirmed that they have received no approach from any possible owner. Najafi on his part has not commented on the story.

The club owners also have no intention to sell Tottenham and want to see their long-term plan come to fruition.

Tottenham spent £1bn on building a new state of art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in 2019 with a seating capacity of 63,000.

They have Antonio Conte at the helm and are trying to finish in the top four in the Premier League this season.

It remains to be seen if there will be any further developments regarding a possible takeover of the club.