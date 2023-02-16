Richard Keys has joked that Leeds United will be heading for disaster if they appoint Harry Redknapp as their new manager.

As the wait goes on for Leeds to appoint their new permanent manager, a new name has been thrown in the mix in the form of ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth manager Redknapp.

Redknapp has not managed a football club since 2017, when he was sacked by Birmingham City, but is said to be open to going to Leeds and trying to keep them afloat in the Premier League.

Keys wants to see Redknapp appointed, but only for the fun of it, which he does not anticipate Leeds fans will partake in.

The veteran host thinks Redknapp would bankrupt Leeds and get them relegated, though he does question the validity of the speculation.

Taking to Twitter, Keys wrote about the prospect of Redknapp being appointed by Leeds: “Yes please.

“This would be so much fun – unless you’re a Leeds fan.

“He’d bankrupt them and take them down.

“It’s not April 1 though is it?”

Redknapp did manage to guide Birmingham City to avoiding relegation from the Championship in his last job, coming in April and winning the last two matches of the 2016/17 season to ensure safety.