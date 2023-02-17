Arsenal and Liverpool midfield target Jesper Lindstrom is open to a move to the Premier League in the next summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Germany.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is having a solid season in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt and has piqued the interest of several clubs.

He has netted seven goals and laid on seven assists in 19 Bundesliga appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt in the ongoing campaign.

Arsenal are amongst the clubs who are interested in him, while Liverpool also have their eyes on him ahead of an expected summer rebuild at Anfield.

And in a boost for the pair, according to German broadcaster Sport1, Lindstrom is open to making a move to the Premier League at the end of next season.

He is aware of the interest he is attracting from the top flight of English football ahead of the next transfer window.

There is now noise within Eintracht Frankfurt that the player could be moving on from the club next season.

Arsenal and Liverpool could move for Lindstrom in the summer and if they do so then the German side could find it hard to resist their approaches.

He has a contract until 2026 with the German club but there is now serious speculation over his future at the club.