Aberdeen legend Duncan Shearer has confidence in Barry Robson ahead of the game against Celtic, as the Dons’ interim manager is familiar with the Hoops.

Robson has been placed in interim charge of Aberdeen after previous manager Jim Goodwin, who also had a Celtic connection, was sacked after a dire run that included losing to sixth tier side Darvel.

The caretaker manager is a former star of Celtic, from 2008 to 2010, and with more than ten seasons in the Scottish Premiership is well-versed in the league.

Shearer admits that the signs do not look great for the weekend game against Celtic at Parkhead but thinks that in football anything is possible and nothing can be ruled out.

The Aberdeen legend takes heart from the fact that Robson knows all about Celtic, while he also hopes that the Dons have confidence after performing well last time out in the win over Motherwell.

“The Dons have a dire away record in the last couple of years, don’t have a manager and their new-look defence has been together for fewer than three weeks”, Shearer wrote in his Press & Journal column.

“All signs point to this weekend being a difficult trip for interim boss Barry Robson and his players, but if I’ve learned anything from my years in this game, it is to expect the unexpected.

“Barry knows all about Celtic.

“He played for and against them many times and it does not matter whether the Hoops are champions of Scotland or not – every trip to Glasgow to play them is a huge challenge.

“I hope the Dons are heading to Celtic Park with a spring in their step on the back of a very good display in their last outing against Motherwell.”

While Aberdeen won their last league match, they had lost their last three games prior to that and Celtic will be hoping to keep their momentum going by getting a win against the Dons.