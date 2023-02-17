Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane has emerged as the only striker target for German champions Bayern Munich for next summer.

Kane will have a year left on his contract at the end of the season and he is yet to agree to sign a new deal with Tottenham.

Manchester United are believed to be interested in getting their hands on the England captain in the summer if he does not pen an extension in north London.

Bayern Munich have been keeping tabs on him for several months and he has been their number target since last year.

There were claims that the German champions are looking at other targets as well, but according to German magazine Sport Bild, Kane is now their only striker goal for the summer.

The Bavarians were looking at other names as well and there was a shortlist of striker targets.

But those names have been removed for various reasons with the German champions ending their interest in Kolo Muani and Marcus Rashford.

Kane is the striker they want and the club are planning to enter into negotiations for him in the coming months.

It has been claimed that Bayern Munich are comfortable about not signing a striker if they do not get the Spurs man.