Former Sunderland defender Danny Collins insists Black Cats star Anthony Patterson has all the qualities a team require from their goalkeeper.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper came through the academy ranks at Sunderland and this season Patterson has impressed with his performances for the Black Cats.

Patterson kept his tenth clean sheet in the league on Tuesday against Queen Park Rangers and saved a 62nd minute penalty to launch Sunderland towards a 3-0 victory.

Collins is of the view that Patterson is a very calm goalkeeper and praised the 22-year-old for saving the penalty and keeping two consecutive clean sheets in the Championship.

The ex-Sunderland star pointed out that Patterson is tall, strong and commanding in his box and believes he has all the qualities a team expect from their goalkeeper.

Collins further added that the player is growing in confidence with every game he is playing and believes that Patterson is enjoying his football with the Wearside outfit.

“In terms of goalkeepers, I have played with all different sorts in my career and I like a nice, calm goalkeeper behind you, does what he has to do and I watch Pato and he just gets on with his job”, Collins told Sunderland TV.

“When he saved the penalty that is the most emotion we have seen from him.

“It is good to see he was up there, saved it with his force, great save and kept his clean sheet, back-to-back for him.

“I like his handling as well this evening and I thought he was excellent with balls coming into the box.

“Big, strong and commanding, and that is what you want from your goalkeeper.

“And he just keeps growing in confidence the more games he plays, so he will be really enjoying his football at the moment.”

Sunderland are fifth in the league table and Patterson will be hoping to continue his impressive form when they welcome Bristol City at the weekend at the Stadium of Light.