Chris Sutton has hit back following Rangers manager Michael Beale dubbing him Chelsea’s worst ever player.

The Celtic legend and the Rangers manager have engaged in barbs through the media, with Beale recently taking time to mock Sutton in response to a question posed by the ex-striker.

With Beale letting Partick Thistle score a goal unopposed following a controversial goal for Rangers in the Scottish Cup, Sutton questioned whether he would have done the same if the Gers had been playing rivals Celtic.

Beale was asked about the comments and indicated Sutton is less a pundit and more a comedy act.

He also labelled the Celtic legend Chelsea’s worst ever player and insists as he grew up a Chelsea fan he is trying to forget Sutton’s name.

Sutton has now hit back and took to social media to write: “The dog barks but the caravan keeps moving on??”

Beale’s Rangers still face a mountain to climb to close the gap on rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

The Gers though remain firmly in the mix to win both the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup, which would be feathers in Beale’s cap in his first season at the helm.