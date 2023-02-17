Dominic Matteo believes if Leeds United choose to use their pace and width properly they can beat Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Leeds are without a win in nine league games since November and are set to take on Everton in a relegation six-pointer this weekend.

Everton are just below Leeds in the league table in 18th, but did win their last home game 1-0 against Arsenal, who were then sitting at the top of the Premier League standings.

The Toffees will fancy their chances of getting a result against Leeds, but Matteo feels that the away side can come up trumps if they can manage to use their pace properly in the wide areas.

The Leeds legend feels the Yorkshire giants have been too narrow in games this season and stressed that Everton’s lack of pace in defence can be exploited if the away side’s quick wingers get to work.

Matteo said on LUTV: “We have got so much pace within our team so get wide as well.

“I think sometimes we have played a bit too narrow. We saw glimpses of that against Man United when the players did get wider.

“I think it’s important that we do get wide against Everton as well because, for me, they haven’t got that much pace in their team defensively.

“If we get at them in the early part of the game, get some confidence we can go on and win the game.”

Another defeat for Leeds on Saturday would likely drop them into the Premier League’s bottom three.