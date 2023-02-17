Everton legend Alan Stubbs believes that the departure of David Harrison for Manchester United will be a huge loss behind the scenes for the Toffees.

It was announced earlier in the day that Everton’s long-time director of football would depart for Manchester United at the end of this month.

That will end Harrison’s 27-year-old association with the club that he joined initially as the manager of the Ticket Office.

Stubbs, who played for Everton from 2001 to 2005, believes that it will be a huge loss for the club as Harrison was someone who was genuinely good at his job.

He also took time to praise Harrison’s nature of always being there to help the club both on and off the pitch.

“A huge loss behind the scenes for the Blues. One of the genuine good guys and very very good at his job”, Stubbs wrote on Twitter.

“Always there to help on and off the pitch and really am delighted for him.

“You can only do so much before it becomes too much.”

At Manchester United, Harrison will take up the role of the director of football operations and report directly to John Murtough.