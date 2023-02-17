Ray Parlour has claimed that Harry Redknapp has it in him to get the best out of the Leeds United players if gets a chance, because of his man-management skills.

Redknapp has made a shock attempt to come out of retirement by contacting Leeds and showing an interest in becoming their new manager.

The 75-year-old has been out of management since 2017 but is keen to take charge of a struggling Leeds side who are trying to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

There is scepticism around his attempts to get back into football but Parlour believes Redknapp could do a good job at Leeds if given an opportunity.

The former Arsenal star feels that it is not all about coaching at such a high level and the veteran has the man-management skills to get the best out of the Leeds players at this stage of the season.

Parlour said on talkSPORT: “I just think he can get the best out of players.

“He would have a good coaching staff around him as well.

“Sometimes it’s not all about coaching, it’s about man-management and I think Harry would be top class at that.”

Leeds are still looking for a new manager, more than ten days after they sacked Jesse Marsch.