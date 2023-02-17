Duncan Ferguson has praised Manchester United loanee Charlie Savage for his technical abilities and believes that the player would not be on the books at the Red Devils if he was not brilliant.

In the recently concluded transfer window, Manchester United loaned out the 19-year-old defensive midfielder to League One club Forest Green Rovers.

Savage made his debut on Tuesday against Charlton Athletic after coming off the bench in the second half and clocked 24 minutes under his belt.

Ferguson admitted that he was impressed by Savage’s performance in the defeat against the Addicks and stated that the player was excellent technically as well as tactically in that game.

The Forest Green boss also added that the player is brilliant to have around the training ground and stressed that he would not be at Manchester United if he was not good.

“I was really pleased”, Ferguson told Forest Green Rovers TV.

“When came on he gave us really good energy, but also technically very good as well as tactically.

“He understands the instructions we gave him, but of course he has good technical ability.

“He is a Manchester United boy, so you have got to be good to be at that club and of course you have to be technically good as well.

“On top of that, he has good energy, good lad.

“He is enthusiastic, just like his dad [Robbie Savage].

“He gets around the pitch, tackles everything, he is a lovely man to be around in training and it is great to have him here.”

Forest Green Rovers will travel to Suffolk to take on Ipswich Town on Saturday and all eyes will be on Savage to see whether he makes his full debut for Ferguson’s side.