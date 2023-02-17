Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore believes that Owls star Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is starting to show signs of the player he can become in the future.

The 22-year-old central midfielder is highly rated at Sheffield Wednesday and started the 2022/23 campaign in an impressive manner.

However, Dele-Bashiru’s form took a dip in the middle part of the season and he failed to establish his place in Moore’s starting line-up.

But the Sheffield Wednesday boss admitted that Dele-Bashiru has impressed him with his recent performances against Ipswich Town and Morecambe after coming off the bench.

Moore pointed out that during the Morecambe game, the 22-year-old provided the Owls with attacking options from deep midfield and believes that Dele-Bashiru is capable of individual excellence in terms of pushing the team forward.

The Owls’ boss also stated that the youngster has begun to show signs of the player he can become in the future with his recent displays.

“I thought his contribution when he came on at Ipswich was excellent”, Moore said at a press conference.

“He played a pivotal part in bringing that fresh energy on the pitch.

“We know that defensively he can do his work, but we know he has individual brilliance in terms of receiving the ball and driving us forward up the pitch.

“And I thought when he came on for George, he did really, really well against Morecambe in terms of shape and discipline, also giving us attacking options from deeper midfield areas.

“In terms of where he is at and where he was at the start of the season and then sort of the middle part, which is understandable for a young player, but I think now we see signs that Fisayo is being the player that he can be.

“And we saw wonderful signs of that other night, which is great to see.”

Sheffield Wednesday will take on relegation-threatened Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday and Dele-Bashiru will be eyeing a return to Moore’s starting line-up for that game.