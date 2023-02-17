Liverpool loanee Jarell Quansah insists that in spite of his academy team-mate Stefan Bajcetic being two years younger than him, seeing him do it at the top level motivates him to try and replicate it.

The young defender was sent out on his first spell away from the Merseyside club in January, joining Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on a deal until the end of the season.

However, Quansah’s ultimate aim is to make it to the first-team at Anfield and seeing yet another of his academy team-mates Bajcetic getting chances with Jurgen Klopp’s side gives him hope that he can follow the same path as well.

“It’s why you’re at Liverpool, waiting for that one opportunity to show what you can do”, Quansah was quoted as saying by Bristol World.

“Stef did unbelievable, and he’s younger than me but seeing him do it, it is positive that if he can do it, you can try and replicate it.”

The short-term opportunity at Bristol Rovers is something Quansah is looking forward to as he feels that it will give him the chance to show what he can do.

“It’s always the plan. A regular for a world-class team like Liverpool.

“It will be great, but any opportunity you get in the short-term, I’ll happily take it and show what I can do.”

Since joining Barton’s side on 20th January, the 20-year-old has featured in four League One games for the Gas.