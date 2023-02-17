Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted that he is not encouraging his players to have revenge as a motivation when the Magpies take on Liverpool this weekend.

The only defeat of Newcastle’s Premier League season thus far has come at the hands of Liverpool, with Fabio Carvalho netting a winner in the dying seconds of the game when the teams met at the end of August.

Since then, fortunes have varied as Newcastle have gone on a unbeaten run that has them in the Champions League places, while Liverpool are ninth after a disappointing run, although they won their last match.

Howe has dismissed suggestions that they owe Liverpool a defeat and is instead advising his squad to focus on themselves.

The Newcastle boss is reluctant to have things relating to Liverpool as his team’s primary source of motivation and thinks instead that inspiration should come from within.

“I wouldn’t say we owe Liverpool one”, Howe said in a press conference ahead of the Liverpool match.

“We owe ourselves to do our best in this game and to do everything in our power to try and win the match.

“I’m reluctant to use Liverpool as motivation for us – we shouldn’t need that.

“It should come from ourselves.”

While Newcastle are unbeaten since the Liverpool match, they have drawn five of their last six league games and will be looking to get the maximum points against the Reds this weekend.