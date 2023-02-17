AC Milan star Mike Maignan is concentrating all his energies on being available for the Italian giants’ second leg Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Maignan is AC Milan’s first-choice goalkeeper but he has been out of action since September with injury to his calf.

In his absence, Ciprian Tatarusanu has stood in net for the Italian giants and he managed to keep a clean sheet against Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

AC Milan go into the second leg with a 1-0 lead and Maignan is hoping he can help his team advance at the expense of Tottenham when the sides meet again next month.

Maignan is focused on making his recovery before the clash against Tottenham so that he can play for AC Milan in London, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

The hope is for him to have at least 90 minutes under his belt before the Tottenham clash, with both the league matches against Atalanta later this month and the one against Fiorentina after that targeted for his return.

Tottenham themselves are currently without their No.1 choice goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, and in his absence Fraser Forster has taken up the mantle.

It is unlikely Lloris will be back for the second leg and Forster is expected to be in the nets again, with all eyes on whether he can keep a clean sheet.