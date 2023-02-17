Jamie Carragher has stressed that the uncertainty the Leeds United board have shown in their decision-making should worry Whites fans.

It has been more than ten days since Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch but they are yet to bring in a new permanent manager.

They have been rejected by three different managers over the last week and Michael Skubala has been put in interim charge for the time being.

Leeds are 17th in the league table and are in desperate need of a lift but their pursuit of a new manager has seen multiple failures so far.

Carragher stressed that Leeds should have planned better as it was clear for a while that Marsch was not going to be a long-term solution for the club given their results.

He believes it is just a massive failure at board level that Leeds are going into a big game against Everton without a manager and their decision-making should worry the Whites faithful.

The former defender wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph: “Leeds, however, have known for months that Marsch’s position was in jeopardy given the team’s generally poor form.

“For them to be going into a fixture as potentially defining as that at Goodison without a permanent replacement shows they are still unsure of the right path, even if caretaker Michael Skubala eventually gets the job full-time.

“The uncertainty should make their supporters more nervous, whatever the merits of Marsch’s sacking.”

Leeds are without a win since November and are sitting just outside the relegation zone in 17th.