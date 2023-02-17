Eddie Howe has admitted that he has been left mightily impressed with what he has seen from Alexander Isak in training and stressed he is now in good physical shape.

Newcastle paid a club-record fee to sign the forward from Real Sociedad last summer but he has been having a stop-start first season at St. James’ Park.

He scored on his debut against Liverpool, but he missed a major portion of the season due to a hamstring injury and was again missing from the squad recently due to a concussion.

Howe insisted that the forward is now in solid physical shape to go from strength to strength for Newcastle in the latter half of the campaign.

The Newcastle boss claimed that Isak has looked brilliant in training and is raring to go ahead of the Liverpool game at home on Saturday.

Howe said in a press conference when asked about Isak: “He’s in good physical condition and improving all the time.

“Before he had the concussion I think it was his best form for us.

“In training, he’s looked absolutely electric.

“He missed a week’s training and at this level, there’s a slight reaction to that.

“He lasted 90 minutes last week and gave a good effort for the team.”

Newcastle are certain their investment in Isak will pay off but for now, he has only scored four times for the club.