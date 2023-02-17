Francesco Baiano has claimed that Napoli are playing better football than anyone in Europe, including Premier League champions Manchester City.

Napoli have surprised many this season through their scintillating performances in Serie A as well as the Champions League.

They are the runaway leaders in Serie A where they have a 15-point lead at the top of the league standings and they dominated their Champions League group as well, which included Liverpool.

Baiano, who was at Napoli in the late 1980s, believes the Serie A giants are the best team in Europe and are playing the best football in the continent.

He insisted that they have even been better than Manchester City and feels that Luciano Spalletti deserves immense credit for creating one of the best-coached teams in world football at the moment.

The former Napoli forward said on Italian radio station Radio Marte: “It is a fact that Napoli are the team who are playing better than everyone, even better than Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

“Luciano Spalletti is doing an extraordinary job.

“No one could have predicted such a well-coached team with Stanislav Lobotka improved to a certain point and not to forget Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.”

Napoli have a Serie A clash tonight against Sassuolo before taking on Eintracht Frankfurt in the last 16 of the Champions League next Tuesday.