West Ham United starlet Keenan Appiah-Forson is not taken aback by Divin Mubama’s goalscoring form as he has seen the striker’s efforts in training and on the pitch.

Mubama has been in superb form recently in the Premier League 2, scoring in six of West Ham Under-21s last seven games, netting seven times and providing an assist.

His good form has helped West Ham collect 16 points in the last seven games; he scored in the Hammers’ 1-1 draw with Arsenal Under-21s on Friday.

For Appiah-Forson, Mubama’s recent streak is no surprise as he knows the young striker is a hard worker, both in training and during a match.

Appiah-Forson also applauded Mubama for being young, 18 years old, and still being an essential part of the Under-21s team, revealing the striker is full of confidence currently.

Speaking to West Ham’s official site, Appiah-Forson said: “Divin is a very hard-working striker.

“It’s the same in training too and you see it every time he’s out there on the pitch.

“It’s no surprise to me that he’s getting these goals at the moment.

“He’s so young and he’s doing a big job for this team right now.

“He’s full of confidence and he’s really helping us with his performances.”

West Ham Under-21s had not won a single game before their current run, that has coincided with Mubama’s, but now they have risen from bottom of the table to tenth position.