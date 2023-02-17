Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has praised the silky smooth left foot of Black Cats’ winter acquisition Pierre Ekwah.

Since arriving at Sunderland last month from West Ham United, Ekwah has played four times for the Black Cats, though he has yet to start a match.

He had five strikes to his name for the Under-21s at West Ham this season before going to Sunderland, but along with his first start, Ekwah is also looking to get going in terms of goals and assists at the Stadium of Light.

Mowbray is a fan of Ekwah’s left foot but wants the 21-year-old to pair his skill there with showing more physicality on the field.

The Sunderland boss thinks combining the qualities of the midfielder’s left foot with being more physically imposing will make him into a high-quality footballer.

Speaking to The Sunderland Echo, Mowbray said: “I’d have to say that I really like what he brings, he looks so smooth with his left foot.

“I’ve just been trying to encourage him to bring his physicality to the game because he’s a big lad.

“He’s got huge physical attributes that he should bring to the part because if you can match a physicality and that confrontational side of the modern game, especially in the Championship, and ally it with a silky smooth left foot, you have a potentially a really high-quality footballer.

“And that’s the reason he’s here.”

Sunderland are in the playoff places and Ekwah will be hoping that he can play his part in ensuring the Black Cats finish there at the end of the Championship season.