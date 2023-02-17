MK Dons manager Mark Jackson believes that Sheffield Wednesday are a side with good physicality, but is keen for his men to test themselves against the Owls as they look for all three points.

The Dons are in a precarious situation, just outside the drop zone in League One and battling to stay in the division.

They have a tough challenge in front of them as they visit Hillsborough in order to take on Darren Moore’s high-flying Sheffield Wednesday side on Saturday.

Conceding the fact that it will be a difficult challenge against a side that have won four of their last five league games, the former Leeds United Under-21s manager insisted that his side will try to put in a strong performance.

“Different games might look different in terms of how we set up from game-to-game, but we’ll be setting up on Saturday to go and get three points”, Jackson was quoted as saying by MK Citizen.

“We have to be strong with how we see the game and stand by that. We’re aiming to put in a strong performance.

“We want to test ourselves against the best.”

Assessing Sheffield Wednesday, the 45-year-old added: “Wednesday are a good team, they’re flying high, with good physicality and we have to match that.

“They’ll have height on us, but we’ve got to try and match their fight.

“When we get the chance to play, we have to show our style.”

MK Dons have lost all of their last three meetings with Sheffield Wednesday and Jackson will be hoping to end that run this weekend.