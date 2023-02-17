Dominic Matteo has revealed that Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams’ midfield partnership reminds him of the legendary Leeds United duo of Olivier Dacourt and David Batty.

Leeds signed Adams last summer and his US international team-mate McKennie was brought in on loan from Juventus towards the end of the winter transfer window.

The duo looked impressive in the two games they played against Manchester United and seem to have added some bite to the Leeds midfield.

Matteo is impressed with the partnership the two US internationals have formed in the middle of the park for Leeds.

The Leeds legend claimed that the duo remind him of Dacourt and Batty, who played in an era where the Whites played in the Champions League semi-final.

However, he did admit that they have a lot to achieve in order to be compared with the former Leeds stars.

Matteo said on LUTV: “Him and Adams are forming a lovely little partnership, reminding me a little bit of Dacourt and Batty.

“I know they have got a long way to go before they get to that level, but I have seen that little partnership.

“Weston McKennie will try to get into the box and try to get further forward while Adams is happy to just protect, pass it simple and occasionally get into the box.”

McKennie and Adams are expected to start in Leeds’ relegation six-pointer at Everton on Saturday, which could be a pivotal encounter for the club’s season.