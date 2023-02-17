Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan is of the view that Rangers manager Michael Beale does not need to participate in a war of words with former Celtic star Chris Sutton.

Beale’s decision to allow Patrick Thistle to score a goal unopposed in a Scottish Cup game, to compensate for a misunderstanding that led to a Rangers strike, was praised, but Sutton questioned whether the Gers manager would have done the same had the opponents been Celtic.

The Rangers manager hit back at Sutton, suggesting he is a clown pundit and that he was the worst ever player to play for Chelsea, who Beale supported in his childhood.

Jordan admits that what Sutton stated was provocative but does not understand Beale’s decision to get into it with the former Celtic star.

The ex-Crystal Palace owner wondered the same thing as Sutton but thinks it is in Beale’s best interest to desist from engaging with the pundit.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “There’s something in what Chris Sutton has said, but I don’t know why he wants to take this on.

“He’s got bigger fish to fry by trying to make sure Rangers are competitive than to take on Chris Sutton, who often reminds me of John Lydon in the press, and what is a kind of provocative comment.

“There’s something in it.

“I wonder if he would do it if it was Celtic in an Old Firm [game] so I don’t really feel that Michael needs to get involved in that conversation.”

Sutton has yet to respond to Beale’s comments but it remains to be seen if the Rangers boss engages any further with the former star of his club’s rivals.