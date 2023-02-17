Former Wolves midfielder Dave Edwards believes that the players trust their manager Julen Lopetegui in everything they do and it can be seen on the pitch.

Edwards was in attendance as Wolves came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 to take themselves further away from the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Watching his former team in action, Edwards felt that they were biding their time while riding the Southampton storm.

However, once the hosts started dropping deeper, Lopetegui’s side took advantage, scoring two late goals in order to deal a further blow on Southampton’s chances of survival in the league.

Edwards thinks that it is something new to Wolves and has only come to effect since the arrival of Lopetegui in November last year.

“I felt watching on there in commentary that the longer the game went on they were biding their time, managing themselves, riding a storm”, Edwards wrote in his column for Express & Star.

“Naturally Saints started to drop deeper and Wolves were brilliant in taking advantage.

“All of the subs were excellent.

“It reminded me of a boxing analogy, they let the hosts punch themselves out and Wolves were primed and ready in the last 20 minutes.”

Edwards believes that the Wolves players have unquestioned trust in their manager and the players believe in all Lopetegui says.

“I don’t think this would have happened before Lopetegui.

“He’s built this self-belief and confidence very quickly.

“They trust him in everything they do.”

Wolves are currently placed 15th in the league table and are five points ahead of relegation battlers Everton.