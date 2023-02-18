Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent believes that Spurs cannot afford to sell or even drop Heung Min-Son given the sheer influence he has had on the team over the years.

This season Son has failed to make the kind of impact Tottenham fans have come to expect of him, having made seven goal contributions in the 21 Premier League games he has played so far.

Bent believes that Son looks a bit off this season, which has not just found its reflection in the limited number of goals he has scored, but in the way he has performed on the pitch.

However, the 39-year-old is confident about seeing Son bounce back given the quality he possesses and believes that Tottenham should not pay heed to Stan Collymore’s suggestion to sell the South Korean in the summer.

“Don’t think it’s even the factor of him scoring goals, his overall play at the minute, his touch – everything just seems to be a little bit off”, Bent said on talkSPORT.

“But he will get it back because he is a good player.

“[Selling him] would be absolute madness.

“When did they get him – 2015? The only players to score more Premier League goals in that period are Harry Kane – he got the most, Mohamed Salah, Jamie Vardy, [Sergio] Aguero and Sadio Mane.

“They are the only players above Son to score more goals.

Some have suggested that Spurs should take Son out of the firing line, but Bent disagrees, adding: “I am not dropping Son.”

Son finished last season with 24 goals and ten assists in 45 appearances for Antonio Conte’s side, as they secured a top four finish.