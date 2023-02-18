Fixture: Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has picked his line-up to play host to Liverpool at St James’ Park this evening in the Premier League.

Howe’s side remain in the hunt for a top four finish despite their form starting to stutter; they have drawn five of their last six league games.

The former Bournemouth boss will know though that beating Liverpool today would be worth its weight in gold given the Reds still have top four aspirations of their own.

Newcastle have also yet to be beaten at St James’ Park in the league this season.

Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle today, while Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn are the backline.

Bruno Guimaraes is still suspended and midfield sees Howe deploy Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton, while Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin support Alexander Isak.

Howe has options on the bench if needed, including Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United Team vs Liverpool

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquilo, Murphy