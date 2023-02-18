Jon Newsome admits that Jack Harrison had a terrible performance for Leeds United at Goodison Park in their loss at Everton.

Michael Skubala’s side headed to Goodison Park for the Premier League clash with Everton well aware of the importance of a good result given both sides’ respective positions in the league.

They came up short against Sean Dyche’s determined team though and suffered a 1-0 loss which has dropped them into the bottom three.

Harrison was included in the starting eleven by Skubala, but brought off in the 86th minute to be replaced by Sam Greenwood.

With Harrison struggling, eyebrows were raised in some quarters by Skubala bringing Crysencio Summerville off on the hour mark and not Harrison.

Newsome admits that Harrison had an afternoon to forget, with everything he touched turning to dust and is clear he would have brought him off sooner.

“I was surprised he was not withdrawn earlier. I don’t think Summerville was great in any stretch of the imagination, but I would have made that change”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Jack just had one of those days, nothing came off for him.

“I thought his touch was poor, his awareness was poor, he didn’t seem at the races.

“Everything that he touched turned to dust and that was the story of his afternoon.

“It’s sad when that happens, but it happens to us all and it’s how you react to it.”

All eyes will be on whether Harrison keeps his spot in the starting eleven when Leeds are next in action, against fellow strugglers Southampton.