Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome has praised Tyler Adams for his performance in the Whites’ 1-0 defeat at Everton.

Caretaker Michael Skubala suffered a second defeat in three games in charge with the loss at Goodison Park, a result which has pushed Leeds into the Premier League relegation zone.

A number of Leeds players put in below par performances on Merseyside as Sean Dyche’s side bounced back from defeat at Liverpool on their last outing.

Former Leeds star Newsome thinks that Adams was one of a few Whites players to come out of the game with any credit.

He feels the American offered everything that was expected of a central midfielder and made sure he was up for the fight.

Newsome also namechecked Luke Ayling and Robin Koch as giving acceptable performances.

“I thought he was everything that you wanted in a player today”, Newsome, commenting on Adams, said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He was busy, he was industrious, he got around the pitch, he got his foot in. He got kicked, he picked himself up, he went again.

“There weren’t many who did that with him.

“I think Luke Ayling had an OK game, I think Robin Koch had an OK game.”

Adams was paired with USA international team-mate Weston McKennie in the heart of the Leeds midfield against Everton.