Fixture: Celtic vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting side and substitutes to welcome Barry Robson’s Aberdeen to Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Former Celtic man Robson is currently in charge of the Dons on an interim basis as they search for a permanent manager and he has made a good impression so far.

Beating Celtic would be a big feather in Robson’s cap, but Postecoglou’s men are in superb form and in no mood to let Rangers close the gap.

Celtic have scored nine goals in their last two outings, conceding twice and have not lost against Aberdeen since 2018.

Postecoglou has Joe Hart between the sticks this afternoon, while at the back he picks Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Greg Taylor.

Midfield sees Celtic deploy Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate, while Jota and Daizen Maeda support Hyeongyu Oh up top.

Postecoglou can look to the bench if changes are needed, where his options include James Forrest and Liel Abada.

Celtic Team vs Aberdeen

Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, O’Riley, Hatate, Jota, Maeda, Oh

Substitutes: Bain, Kyogo, Haksabanovic, Abada, Kobayashi, Iwata, Bernabei, Forrest, Ralston