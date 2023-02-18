Richard Keys is of the opinion that whoever made the decision to employ recently-sacked Southampton manager Nathan Jones should not be involved in finding his successor.

Jones was relieved of his duties as a Southampton manager after failing to earn a single point at St. Mary’s, losing all but one game in the Premier League in his short tenure.

The Welshman had impressed while at Luton Town, but his previous spell away from the Hatters at Stoke City was a failure and so it has proved with Southampton as well.

Keys thinks that there was a sense of inevitability that Jones was getting the sack, believing that Southampton had no choice but to take the decision to do so.

The veteran anchor thinks Southampton’s owners are to blame for the appointment of Jones and thinks that whoever had the final say in bringing in the Welshman should not contribute to the search for the next manager.

“It didn’t take long for us to be right about Nathan Jones did it? Just a week”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I told you in my last blog that Southampton would make another change.

“They had no choice.

“But this time you can blame the owners.

“Whose idea was it to employ Jones? Does that individual escape without criticism?

“He shouldn’t – and he shouldn’t be anywhere near the process of finding the next coach.”

Southampton are currently being led by caretaker boss Ruben Selles after talks with former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch collapsed.

They grabbed a 1-0 win at Chelsea under Selles on Saturday to boost their survival hopes.