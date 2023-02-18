Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome thinks the Whites did not win enough of their battles against Everton at Goodison Park and dubbed that criminal.

Leeds slipped deeper into trouble in the Premier League after they went down to a 1-0 defeat to Sean Dyche’s Everton.

The Whites were second best in the game as Everton fought hard to grab the three points in front of the home fans.

Newsome thinks it is clear that Everton had more stomach for the fight than Leeds, winning more of their battles across the pitch and believes it is criminal on the part of the Whites.

“We didn’t win enough battles on the pitch and that for me is criminal”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“You can talk about tactics, you can talk about everything you want to talk about, but if you’ve not got desire and heart and willingness to go that extra mile and get through where it hurts, and your opponent does, then you are on a sticky wicket.

“I think we saw that today. It was a poor performance by a high number of the players.”

Leeds have another key match on the horizon next, with Southampton due to visit Elland Road.

Saints grabbed a shock 1-0 win away at Chelsea on Saturday and although they sit bottom of the league, they are only a point behind Leeds.