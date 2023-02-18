Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, on loan at Bristol Rovers, insists that it is good to have a manager such as Joey Barton, who can be honest with his players and tell them when something is wrong.

The 20-year-old was sent on a loan spell to League One club Bristol Rovers in January as Liverpool look to speed his development with games.

Quansah is playing under former Manchester City and Marseille midfielder Barton and understands the Gas boss has knowledge to pass on.

The defender admits that Barton is clear about what he thinks and is a straight talker.

“He’s had a top career himself, for someone like him to be your manager, it is top.

“He’s done it at the best levels, and he says it how it is”, Quansah was quoted as saying by Bristol World.

The Liverpool talent further took time to reveal that Barton would tell a player if he saw something wrong, no matter how young or old that particular player was and he likes that about the Gas boss.

“If you do something wrong he’ll bring you up on it, no matter how old or young you are.

“It’s good to have a manager that can be completely honest with you.”

Quansah played the full 90 minutes for Bristol Rovers in their 2-1 home defeat in League One against Burton Albion on Saturday.