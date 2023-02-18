Fixture: Everton vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United interim boss Michael Skubala has picked his team and substitutes for this afternoon’s crunch Premier League meeting with Everton.

Skubala is still in charge at Elland Road following the sacking of Jesse Marsch, with the Whites yet to bring in a permanent manager.

They took much encouragement from the level of their performance in back to back games against Manchester United and Skubala will want an equally committed display this afternoon.

Leeds played out a 1-1 draw with Everton at Elland Road in the earlier fixture between the two teams this season.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds today, while at the back Skubala picks Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Maximilian Wober and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees Leeds play the pair of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, while also selected are Jack Harrison, Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto. Patrick Bamford leads the line.

Skubala can look to his bench if needed, where his options include Liam Cooper and Georginio Rutter.

Leeds United Team vs Everton

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Adams, McKennie, Harrison, Summerville, Bamford, Gnonto

Substitutes: Robles, Cooper, Monteiro, Kristensen, Gyabi, Greenwood, Aaronson, Joseph, Rutter