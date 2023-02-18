Fixture: Livingston vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers boss Michael Beale has picked his side and substitutes to lock horns with Livingston in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Beale, who has Rangers on a superb run of form, heads to the Tony Macaroni looking to avoid a slip-up against David Martindale’s men.

The last meeting between the two teams, at Ibrox in October, ended in a 1-1 draw and Rangers will know they cannot afford to drop points again today.

The Gers have won their last six games on the bounce, while Livingston’s last outing was a 3-0 Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Beale selects Allan McGregor in goal today, while at the back he picks James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Borna Barisic.

In midfield, the Gers go with Glen Kamara and Nicolas Raskin, while Todd Cantwell, Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

Options are on the bench for Beale if required at any point today, including Antonio Colak and James Sands.

Rangers Team vs Livingston

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Kamara, Raskin, Cantwell, Sakala, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Colak, Sands, King, Wright, Roofe, Devine, Lovelace, Rice