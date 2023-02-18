Fixture: Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash away from home against Aston Villa this afternoon.

With no wins in their last three games, two of them defeats, Arteta will hope his side get their title charge back on track today in the Midlands.

Ben White is back in the team and he will take his place at right-back as part of a back four that has William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes as the centre-back pairing.

With Thomas Partey still out injured, Jorginho will continue at the base of the midfield and he will have Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka as his partners.

Leandro Trossard has got a chance to start the game and Bukayo Saka will occupy the other flank as part of the Gunners’ attack.

Eddie Nketiah will continue to lead the line in the absence of Gabriel Jesus and Arteta has Gabriel Martinelli on the bench as an option.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has dropped back to the bench after his performance against Manchester City in midweek.

Arsenal Team vs Aston Villa

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard

Substitutes: Turner, Tierney, Tomiyasu, Holding, Kiwior, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Nelson, Martinelli