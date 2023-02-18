Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen has insisted that caretaker boss Michael Skubala is doing a superb job, even after the Whites lost 1-0 at Everton.

Skubala was handed the reins following the sacking of Jesse Marsch and led Leeds to a draw and a defeat against Manchester United.

He was again in the dugout on Saturday afternoon as Leeds took on Everton in a huge clash at the bottom end of the Premier League table.

Skubala failed to inspire Leeds to a performance though, with the Whites losing a scrappy contest 1-0 after Seamus Coleman scored for Everton just after the hour mark.

Leeds are now inside the relegation zone and in big trouble, but Kristensen is not prepared to lay any blame at Skubala’s door.

“I think Skoobs is doing a hell of a job”, Kristensen was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“He’s been able to keep the team together and put a great game plan out there.

“I think he is doing a really good job.”

The summer signing insists that the emphasis is now on Leeds to make sure they stay positive and put in good performances to turn their season around.

“Obviously we’re massively disappointed. We were right in it and we talked about it would be a scruffy game.

“What happened on the goal happened, but we are disappointed. We came here for three points and we leave with zero, that’s the reality.

“I don’t believe now is the time for words, now is the time for action and we need to look forward, stay positive, keep our heads high and turn these things around.”

Leeds are next in action against fellow strugglers Southampton, who will head to Elland Road.